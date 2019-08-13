Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Landmark new bridge connects communities across Motorway

Tuesday, 13 August 2019, 5:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency

A landmark new pedestrian bridge will be installed over Auckland’s Southern Motorway (SH1) later this month, connecting communities on both sides of the motorway and linking to a new 4.5 kilometres walking and cycling path between Papakura and Takanini.

An artist impression shows the 106.5 metre curved bridge at Pescara Point takes the skeletal form of a tuna (eel) and will include a scale-type pattern (referred to as niho-niho) within the balustrade design and on the retaining wall approaches.

NZ Transport Agency Senior Manager Project Delivery, Andrew Thackwray says the $7m bridge is designed to reflect the natural contour of the coastal environment around it.

Caption: an artist impression of the curved $7m pedestrian bridge across the Southern Motorway near Papakura

The steel bridge will be 3.1m wide and stand at least 6.2m above the motorway traffic lanes. It will be painted black, but at night will have white up-lighting and safety lighting.

“While the Southern Corridor Improvements project is improving motorway capacity and efficiency, the reality is that cycling is Auckland’s fastest growing transport mode and this bridge will provide a wonderful community connection for pedestrians and cyclists,” says Mr Thackwray.

The new bridge will link into a new a 4.5 km shared path being formed on the western side of the motorway between the Papakura and Takanini interchanges. On both sides of the motorway, the bridge will connect to existing coastal paths beside the Manukau Harbour and Pahurehure Inlet, and also to local road footpaths.

“The connected network of pathways will provide people with improved access to schools, work, local community destinations and the wider transport system. This investment will help to deliver safer and healthier streets for Aucklanders, supporting the development of more liveable communities.”

Mr Thackwray says the motorway will be closed over several nights next month to allow installation of the bridge spans, each measuring between 30m and 45m.
“There will be a lot of work going on in this area this month, so we ask motorists to not be distracted, to keep to the temporary speed limits and watch their following distances. We want to keep traffic moving and for everyone, including our work crews, to be safe.”

The bridge is one of the last pieces of significant infrastructure to be finished on the project which covers the 9km stretch of SH1 from the SH20 / SH1 connection at Manukau down to the Papakura interchange in the south. The project includes additional lanes in both directions, an upgraded Takanini Interchange and new motorway bridges across the Pahurehure Inlet as well as landscape planting, new noise walls, the shared path and pedestrian bridge.

The project has been opening sections of the motorway as work is finished and is on target to be fully completed by the end of 2019.

© Scoop Media

Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.

ScoopPro for Organisations ScoopPro Citizen
Find more from New Zealand Transport Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


There Is A Field: Reimagining Biodiversity In Aotearoa

We are in a moment of existential peril, with interconnected climate and biodiversity crises converging on a global scale to drive most life on Earth to the brink of extinction. However, our current worldview and political paradigm renders us incapable of responding adequately due to its disconnected and divisive default settings.

These massive challenges can, however, be reframed as a once in a lifetime opportunity to fundamentally change how humanity relates to nature and to each other. Read on The Dig>>

The Dig: Scoop’s Engaged Journalism Platform Launches
The Scoop Ecosystem has grown bigger with the launch of The Dig - a new public interest, in-depth, Engaged Journalism platform. More>>

 

Independent Census Report: Government Statistician Resigns

“We were too optimistic, placed too much emphasis on the online census, and did not have robust contingency plans in place for when things started to go wrong. When that happened, problems were not escalated to a higher level. We also failed our Treaty partners because we did not convert engagement with Māori into actual census responses." More>>

ALSO:

Historic Treaty Claims: Moriori Initial Deed Of Settlement

The Treaty of Waitangi was extended to Rēkohu in 1842 and from that date onwards the Crown assumed responsibility for Rēkohu and its inhabitants including Moriori. Moriori did not receive protection from the Crown as promised under the Treaty... More>>

ALSO:

Salvation Army: Holistic, Human-Centred Reform Key To Justice

The Salvation Army’s Social Policy and Parliamentary Unit today releases a Briefing Note calling for a new vision in criminal justice policy... “Our Briefing Notes approach the problem in terms of the causal factors that give rise to offending, trying to avoid grand theories or simplistic explanations.” More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On NZ First And The Ban On Prisoner Voting

Justice Minister Andrew Little has indicated that he will be taking a paper to Cabinet with the aim of repealing the ban. Good luck with that. More>>

ALSO:

Employment: Strategy And Youth Plan Launched

“We need a joined-up approach across education and training, the social welfare system and active labour market strategies to work with people to get them into the right kind of jobs. On all these fronts we have work underway." More>>

ALSO:

First Reading Passes 94 to 23: Submissions Open On Abortion Legislation Bill

Hon Ruth Dyson, Chairperson of the Abortion Legislation Committee, is calling for public submissions on the Abortion Legislation Bill. The bill seeks to have abortion services provided like other health services. More>>

ALSO:

Have Your Say: Restoring And Protecting Our Biodiversity

Scoop and PEP invite you to help decide how we should protect and restore our biodiversity over the next 50 years using Scoop’s online engagement platform, HiveMind. Photo: Vincent Zintzen/DOC More>>

ALSO:

Ihumātao: Police Promise Reduced Presence

Police will minimise their presence at Ihumātao, says Deputy Commissioner Wally Haumaha... Mr Haumaha was welcomed onto Ihumātao on Tuesday, following a tense stand off on Monday night between police and mana whenua... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 