Updated prohibited firearms price list released

Police have published an amended price list today for prohibited firearms and parts eligible under the buy-back scheme.

This is the third iteration of the price list since the announcement of the buy-back and amnesty on 20 June 2019.

An additional 23 firearms have been included into the buy-back price list, bringing the total to 353 firearms now eligible for compensation.

There are 45 parts, magazines and accessories on the list.

Police will continue to collate and refer firearms to the KPMG firearms reference group for assessment to see if they meet the criteria for compensation under the Arms (prohibited Firearms, Magazines and Parts) Amendment Regulations 2019.

See a copy of the latest Prohibited Firearms and Parts Buy-back Price List here https://www.police.govt.nz/sites/default/files/publications/prohibited-firearms-and-parts-buy-back-price-list.pdf

To advise Police of any firearms you believe are prohibited, please call 0800 311 311.





