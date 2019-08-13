Updated prohibited firearms price list released
Tuesday, 13 August 2019, 5:35 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have published an amended price list today for
prohibited firearms and parts eligible under the buy-back
scheme.
This is the third iteration of the price list
since the announcement of the buy-back and amnesty on 20
June 2019.
An additional 23 firearms have been included
into the buy-back price list, bringing the total to 353
firearms now eligible for compensation.
There are 45
parts, magazines and accessories on the list.
Police will
continue to collate and refer firearms to the KPMG firearms
reference group for assessment to see if they meet the
criteria for compensation under the Arms (prohibited
Firearms, Magazines and Parts) Amendment Regulations 2019.
See a copy of the latest Prohibited Firearms and Parts
Buy-back Price List here https://www.police.govt.nz/sites/default/files/publications/prohibited-firearms-and-parts-buy-back-price-list.pdf
To
advise Police of any firearms you believe are prohibited,
please call 0800 311
311.
