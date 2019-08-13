MDC Election Nominations to 3pm Tuesday 13 August 2019
Mayor
•
Arbuckle, Jamie
• Ireland, Rick
• Leggett, John*
Blenheim Ward (7 positions)
• Andrews,
Jenny*
• Arbuckle, Jamie*
• Dawson, Brian*
• Flight, Matt
• Martin, Meg (Independent)
• Peters, Mark *
• Roodakker, Gerry
• Sowman, Thelma
Marlborough Sounds Ward (3 positions)
•
Ireland, Rick
• Faulls, Barbara
• Oddie, David*
• Taylor, Nadine*
• Woledge, Rebecca
Wairau-Awatere Ward (3 positions)
• Arbuckle,
Sally
• Brooks, Cynthia*
• Hope, Gerald*
• Vink, Philip (Independent)
NMDHB (7 positions)
•
Forrest, Brigid
• Hope, Gerald
• Vallance, Stephen
Updates will be sent following receipt of completed lodgement of nominations (usually once a day).
Asterisk denotes current Councillor.
All wards now require an election.
They will also appear on http://www.electionz.com/LGENominations/ELT53MB19_candidates.htm
for MDC and http://www.electionz.com/LGENominations/EL5258NM_candidates.htm
for NMDHB.