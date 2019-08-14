Homicide investigation after New Plymouth death
Wednesday, 14 August 2019, 8:17 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have launched a homicide enquiry following a death in
New Plymouth last night.
Around 5:30pm Police received a
report of a death in the Whalers Gate area.
Police
attended an address on Fantome Place and located a deceased
woman.
A 49-year-old woman will appear in New Plymouth
District Court today charged with murder.
As the case is
now before the court Police is unable to comment
further.
