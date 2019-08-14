Mayoral Candidate proposes Marine Precinct for Whangarei



Whangarei District Council has just released its plan for William Fraser Memorial Park on Pohe Island.



Tony Savage, a Mayoral candidate in the upcoming elections, says the Plan is welcomed and shows some good direction for Whangarei.



“The Plan for the William Fraser Memorial Park has a lot of positives. I was dismayed though to find that Council has not properly provided for Whangarei’s thriving marine sports and recreation. It is important that groups like Waka-ama, sea scouts and rowing, have good access to the water too, and are able to deal with growth.

In the latest plan produced, Council has not provided for this growth nor looked after those who need easy access to the water within the proposed Marine Precinct.” said Mr Savage.

Mr Savage went on to say “Whangarei must focus and show off its unique character. Whangarei can become a centre for Marine excellence in facilities, business, sport and education with the right support and vision from Council. But the current Mayor does not seem to believe this is possible. This is an opportunity that cannot be missed.

That’s why I am committing in “My Future Plan for Whangarei” to include a major Marine Precinct within Whangarei with direct access to the water, and plenty of parking for growth. I have access to both funders and government who also want to see this growth, that's why we need change“ said Mr Savage





