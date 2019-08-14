Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Droves prepare to deliver OMV eviction notice

Wednesday, 14 August 2019, 8:54 am
Press Release: Greenpeace New Zealand

Wednesday, August 14: Close to 100 people are preparing to hand in an eviction notice to Austrian oil giant OMV at its Majestic Centre headquarters in Wellington this morning.

The activity follows a gruelling 14 hour climb three weeks ago by Greenpeace activists, who scaled the side of the Majestic Centre after unveiling a banner reading, "It's a climate emergency", to reach OMV’s offices on the 20th floor.

Upon reaching the offices, Abi Smith and Nick Hanafin announced today’s eviction notice delivery and called on anyone interested to join Greenpeace in serving it.

The eviction notice has now been signed by more than 30,000 people.

From around 9am this morning, those taking part in the hand-in will peacefully demand access to OMV’s office to deliver the notice, however increased security is expected.

Representatives from groups including Oil Free Wellington, 350 Wellington, Extinction Rebellion, Oil Free Otago, and School Strikes 4 Climate are in attendance.

Greenpeace senior campaigner, Steve Abel, says today’s activity is the latest in a series of public protests that challenge OMV’s oil drilling agenda in New Zealand.

"OMV is the last major oil company left in New Zealand that still holds permits to explore for new oil and gas," he says.

"New Zealand is ground zero for the global movement against the oil industry. Almost a decade of relentless pressure by tens of thousands of people culminated in New Zealand becoming one of the first countries in the world to ban new oil and gas exploration permits, covering nearly four million square kilometers of ocean territory.

"In the lead up to the ban, public pressure helped drive out every other oil major that arrived to seismic blast and drill in our oceans, including Petrobras, Anadarko, Statoil (Equinor), and Shell.

"With OMV, it’s really a case of the last oil company standing. By stopping this company, we could put the brakes on offshore oil exploration in New Zealand for good."

OMV plans to drill a number of oil wells off the Taranaki Coast and in the Great South Basin using a 12-storey self-propelled drill rig, which arrived in the country in June.

The company is one of just 100 that have caused more than 70% of the world’s climate emissions.

As well as impacts on the climate, Abel says OMV’s plans threaten wildlife and risk catastrophic oil spills.

"The waters where it will be operating are alive with with a multitude of rare and endangered species, including dolphins, whales, penguins, albatross, seals and sealions," he says.

"If OMV refuses to relinquish its permits here, it can expect resistance every step of the way."

Greenpeace launched a petition today calling on OMV to give up its exploration permits.


NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


There Is A Field: Reimagining Biodiversity In Aotearoa

We are in a moment of existential peril, with interconnected climate and biodiversity crises converging on a global scale to drive most life on Earth to the brink of extinction. However, our current worldview and political paradigm renders us incapable of responding adequately due to its disconnected and divisive default settings.

These massive challenges can, however, be reframed as a once in a lifetime opportunity to fundamentally change how humanity relates to nature and to each other. Read on The Dig>>

The Dig: Scoop’s Engaged Journalism Platform Launches
The Scoop Ecosystem has grown bigger with the launch of The Dig - a new public interest, in-depth, Engaged Journalism platform. More>>

 

Independent Census Report: Government Statistician Resigns

“We were too optimistic, placed too much emphasis on the online census, and did not have robust contingency plans in place for when things started to go wrong. When that happened, problems were not escalated to a higher level. We also failed our Treaty partners because we did not convert engagement with Māori into actual census responses." More>>

ALSO:

Historic Treaty Claims: Moriori Initial Deed Of Settlement

The Treaty of Waitangi was extended to Rēkohu in 1842 and from that date onwards the Crown assumed responsibility for Rēkohu and its inhabitants including Moriori. Moriori did not receive protection from the Crown as promised under the Treaty... More>>

ALSO:

Salvation Army: Holistic, Human-Centred Reform Key To Justice

The Salvation Army’s Social Policy and Parliamentary Unit today releases a Briefing Note calling for a new vision in criminal justice policy... “Our Briefing Notes approach the problem in terms of the causal factors that give rise to offending, trying to avoid grand theories or simplistic explanations.” More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On NZ First And The Ban On Prisoner Voting

Justice Minister Andrew Little has indicated that he will be taking a paper to Cabinet with the aim of repealing the ban. Good luck with that. More>>

ALSO:

Employment: Strategy And Youth Plan Launched

“We need a joined-up approach across education and training, the social welfare system and active labour market strategies to work with people to get them into the right kind of jobs. On all these fronts we have work underway." More>>

ALSO:

First Reading Passes 94 to 23: Submissions Open On Abortion Legislation Bill

Hon Ruth Dyson, Chairperson of the Abortion Legislation Committee, is calling for public submissions on the Abortion Legislation Bill. The bill seeks to have abortion services provided like other health services. More>>

ALSO:

Have Your Say: Restoring And Protecting Our Biodiversity

Scoop and PEP invite you to help decide how we should protect and restore our biodiversity over the next 50 years using Scoop’s online engagement platform, HiveMind. Photo: Vincent Zintzen/DOC More>>

ALSO:

Ihumātao: Police Promise Reduced Presence

Police will minimise their presence at Ihumātao, says Deputy Commissioner Wally Haumaha... Mr Haumaha was welcomed onto Ihumātao on Tuesday, following a tense stand off on Monday night between police and mana whenua... More>>

ALSO:

