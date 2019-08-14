One-day closure for Central Library
Wednesday, 14 August 2019, 9:03 am
Press Release: Hamilton City Council
Hamilton’s Central Library will be closed for the day next
Monday, 19 August.
Contractors working on the creation of
the makerspace and community hub project at the front of the
library need to undertake concrete cutting – a
particularly noisy and intrusive aspect of the project.
A
full closure of the Central Library for the day will enable
this work to be done as efficiently as possible.
Hamilton
City Libraries apologises for the short notice nature
closure, but it is considered appropriate given the work to
be undertaken at the site.
Customers are urged to visit
Hamilton City Libraries other branches at Glenview,
Chartwell, Dinsdale, Hillcrest and St Andrews if they
require library services or to return loan items on the
day.
