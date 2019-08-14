One-day closure for Central Library

Hamilton’s Central Library will be closed for the day next Monday, 19 August.

Contractors working on the creation of the makerspace and community hub project at the front of the library need to undertake concrete cutting – a particularly noisy and intrusive aspect of the project.

A full closure of the Central Library for the day will enable this work to be done as efficiently as possible.

Hamilton City Libraries apologises for the short notice nature closure, but it is considered appropriate given the work to be undertaken at the site.

Customers are urged to visit Hamilton City Libraries other branches at Glenview, Chartwell, Dinsdale, Hillcrest and St Andrews if they require library services or to return loan items on the day.





