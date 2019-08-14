Retrofit Your Home programme expanded
Wednesday, 14 August 2019, 10:46 am
Press Release: Auckland Council
Media release
Retrofit Your Home programme expanded to
embrace energy efficiency
This week, Auckland Council’s
Environment and Community Committee voted to expand the
council’s ‘Retrofit Your Home’ programme to include
solar energy, energy storage and energy efficiency
interventions.
“Every Aucklander deserves a warm dry
home. To date, we have supported over 23,700 homeowners to
make energy-efficient retrofits. Our programme currently
delivers funding support to around 2800 Auckland homes each
year,” says Mayor Phil Goff
For full details visit OurAuckland.
ends
© Scoop Media
Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.
ScoopPro for Organisations
ScoopPro Citizen
There Is A Field: Reimagining Biodiversity In Aotearoa
We are in a moment of existential peril, with interconnected climate and biodiversity crises converging on a global scale to drive most life on Earth to the brink of extinction. However, our current worldview and political paradigm renders us incapable of responding adequately due to its disconnected and divisive default settings.
These massive challenges can, however, be reframed as a once in a lifetime opportunity to fundamentally change how humanity relates to nature and to each other. Read on The Dig>>
The Dig: Scoop’s Engaged Journalism Platform Launches
The Scoop Ecosystem has grown bigger with the launch of The Dig - a new public interest, in-depth, Engaged Journalism platform. More>>