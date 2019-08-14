Masterton Police seek information following burglary

"Masterton Police seek information following burglary"

Police are asking for the public's help following a burglary at the West End Superstore on Pownall Street, Masterton, on Monday 5 August.

About 7.20pm, two heavily disguised men entered the store, and as a result of their actions the shop owner left the store fearing for his safety.

The offenders made off with cigarettes and money from the till.

One of the offenders, a 19-year-old man, has been arrested and is due to appear in Masterton District Court tomorrow.

However the second offender and the majority of the items taken are still outstanding.

Police are hoping to hear from anyone who might have information about this incident or the people involved.

Anyone with information should get in touch with Masterton Police by calling (06) 370 0300.

You can also give information anonymously by phoning Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS





© Scoop Media

