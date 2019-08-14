Prime Hamilton East land sold to local charity

4 August 2019



Waikato Regional Council has sold its last remaining Hamilton East site to local charity, Wise Group.

The sale of the site on the corner of Grey and Cook streets, was signed off by councillors during a recent meeting.

Chief executive Vaughan Payne said nine tenders had been received from interested parties for the site, which had been owned by the council since 2009.

With such a high level of interest, the council was able to sell the property for $5.8 million.

“It’s been a good investment for the council,” Mr Payne said. “Proceeds from the sale will be used to repay the remaining debt on the building and to pay for the fitout of our new headquarters in Hamilton’s central business district.”

The Wise Group was founded in Hamilton in 1989 as a charity providing mental health, addiction and disability services nationally. Proud of its association with Hamilton and the wider Waikato region, Chairman Bruce Sheridan said the Wise Group is the only charity of its size to have its headquarters operating outside of larger main centres like Auckland and Wellington.

“We have developed our infrastructure base in Hamilton over 30 years and support over 1200 staff who provide services to thousands of New Zealanders across the country,” Mr Sheridan said.

“This land presents an opportunity for the group to grow in the future, so we can continue to support the health and wellbeing of all New Zealanders.”

Mr Sheridan said the group, which has no immediate plans to develop the corner site, will formally own the land when titles transfer from Waikato Regional Council next year.

The council last year announced it was relocating its headquarters from Hamilton East to an $8.5 million fit-for-purpose, sustainable building on the corner of Tristram and Ward streets. It will bring the majority of its Hamilton staff under one roof and will be across the road from the council’s BUSIT operations staff at the Transport Centre and civil defence group in the Genesis building.



