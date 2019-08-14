Firearms collection event - Dannevirke and Taumarunui
Wednesday, 14 August 2019, 3:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police encourage firearm owners in Dannevirke and
Taumarunui to attend prohibited firearms amnesty and
buy-back collection events this weekend.
The Dannevirke
event will be held at the Dannevirke AMP showgrounds, with
access off Neptune Street.
The event will run on Friday 16
and Saturday 17 August from 10.30am-3.30pm on both
days.
For Taumarunui firearm owners, there will be a
collection event at the Taumarunui Rugby and Sports Club,
access off Cherry Grove Road.
The event will run on Friday
23 and Saturday 24 August from 10am-3pm on both
days.
Police want to thank the firearms community for
their positive response to the collection events so far, and
look forward to welcoming you this weekend and next.
For
more information on collection events please go to https://www.police.govt.nz/advice/firearms-and-safety/changes-firearms-law-prohibited-firearms/local-collection-events-amnesty
or call 0800 311 311.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.
ScoopPro for Organisations
ScoopPro Citizen
There Is A Field: Reimagining Biodiversity In Aotearoa
We are in a moment of existential peril, with interconnected climate and biodiversity crises converging on a global scale to drive most life on Earth to the brink of extinction. However, our current worldview and political paradigm renders us incapable of responding adequately due to its disconnected and divisive default settings.
These massive challenges can, however, be reframed as a once in a lifetime opportunity to fundamentally change how humanity relates to nature and to each other. Read on The Dig>>
The Dig: Scoop’s Engaged Journalism Platform Launches
The Scoop Ecosystem has grown bigger with the launch of The Dig - a new public interest, in-depth, Engaged Journalism platform. More>>