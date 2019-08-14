Firearms collection event - Dannevirke and Taumarunui

Police encourage firearm owners in Dannevirke and Taumarunui to attend prohibited firearms amnesty and buy-back collection events this weekend.

The Dannevirke event will be held at the Dannevirke AMP showgrounds, with access off Neptune Street.

The event will run on Friday 16 and Saturday 17 August from 10.30am-3.30pm on both days.

For Taumarunui firearm owners, there will be a collection event at the Taumarunui Rugby and Sports Club, access off Cherry Grove Road.

The event will run on Friday 23 and Saturday 24 August from 10am-3pm on both days.

Police want to thank the firearms community for their positive response to the collection events so far, and look forward to welcoming you this weekend and next.

For more information on collection events please go to https://www.police.govt.nz/advice/firearms-and-safety/changes-firearms-law-prohibited-firearms/local-collection-events-amnesty or call 0800 311 311.

