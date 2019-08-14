Making it easier to get a healthier home

14 August 2019



The Regional Council has now made it easier for homeowners to make their homes healthier and more efficient.

“We’ve lowered the interest rates on voluntary targeted rates for Sustainable Homes to make it cheaper and easier for people to live in healthy, warm homes. By making the interests rates even lower, we hope to see more take-up on Sustainable Homes products,” says Client Services Manager Mark Heaney.

Interest rates for clean heat and Heatsmart borrowing now has a 2% subsidised, fixed interest rate for Napier and Hastings. Other Sustainable Homes products, including insulation, ventilation, solar, double glazing, water storage, and septic tanks, have a 4% fixed interest rate. Both of these rates are for a ten year term, and there are no penalties for early settlement.

“It’s so important that Hawke’s Bay people have homes that keep them warm and dry. This programme is making a real difference for the 13,500 people who have accessed Regional Council funding so far, with 497 in the last six months, which is great to see,” says Mr Heaney.

The decreased rate will only apply for new applications.

To find out more on eligibility and to apply for funding head to hbrc.govt.nz and search #sustainable.



