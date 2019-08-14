Update: Search for Liam Strickland

Superintendent Mike Johnson, Acting Canterbury District Commander:

Canterbury Police remain focused on locating Liam Strickland, 21, who is being sought in relation to the death of Dean Amies in New Brighton on 7 August.

Strickland has not been located to date.

Mr Amies, aged 46, died after being struck by a van at the intersection of Hawke Street and Shaw Avenue, which is the matter for which Liam Strickland is sought.

As part of our work to locate Strickland, Police have visited 24 properties across Christchurch since 7 August.

As a result of matters uncovered during those visits, 15 people have been arrested on various charges. Police have also recovered six firearms, drugs, and two stolen cars.

We know that the continuing police activity across the city has been unsettling for our community, and we would like to thank people for their ongoing cooperation and patience.

We continue to believe that Strickland is being assisted by others to evade police. We reiterate that anyone assisting or harbouring Strickland should be aware they are committing an offence punishable by imprisonment.

Strickland is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

Potential sightings should be reported via 111 immediately.

Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.





