Last chance for Council nominations
Wednesday, 14 August 2019, 5:06 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council
There are less than 2 days until nominations close for the
Gisborne District Council election.
As the deadline
quickly approaches, the Tawhiti-Uawa ward remains
uncontested as it did in the 2016 election, this potentially
means residents in that ward will not get a candidate vote,
only a vote for mayor.
Nominations to date can be found HERE.
Council encourages anyone
thinking about standing to lodge their completed papers now,
nominations close at 12pm midday on Friday 16 August and no
exceptions will be made for late or incorrect
submissions.
Click HERE for 2019 local election information
for candidates and
voters.
