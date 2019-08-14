Last chance for Council nominations

There are less than 2 days until nominations close for the Gisborne District Council election.

As the deadline quickly approaches, the Tawhiti-Uawa ward remains uncontested as it did in the 2016 election, this potentially means residents in that ward will not get a candidate vote, only a vote for mayor.

Nominations to date can be found HERE.

Council encourages anyone thinking about standing to lodge their completed papers now, nominations close at 12pm midday on Friday 16 August and no exceptions will be made for late or incorrect submissions.

Click HERE for 2019 local election information for candidates and voters.





