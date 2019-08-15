Have you seen Hazel Phillips?
Thursday, 15 August 2019, 9:08 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are asking for the public’s help finding
27-year-old Hazel Phillips, who was reported missing late
last night from Mount Maunganui.
Hazel is understood to
have her three-year-old daughter, Lexi, with her.
Police
and Hazel’s family have concerns for their
welfare.
Hazel was last seen driving a white 1999 Toyota
Corolla, registration YN4180.
She was last seen wearing a
purple jumper and purple pyjama pants.
Anyone who sees
Hazel or her car is asked to get in touch with Police
immediately by calling 111.
