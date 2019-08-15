Have you seen Hazel Phillips?

Police are asking for the public’s help finding 27-year-old Hazel Phillips, who was reported missing late last night from Mount Maunganui.

Hazel is understood to have her three-year-old daughter, Lexi, with her.

Police and Hazel’s family have concerns for their welfare.

Hazel was last seen driving a white 1999 Toyota Corolla, registration YN4180.

She was last seen wearing a purple jumper and purple pyjama pants.

Anyone who sees Hazel or her car is asked to get in touch with Police immediately by calling 111.





