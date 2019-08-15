Police Training Exercise, Belmont Regional Park - 15 August
Thursday, 15 August 2019, 9:43 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police will be undertaking a training exercise today
involving NH90 helicopters from Royal New Zealand Air Force
in Belmont Regional Park, Wellington.
There will be an
increased Police presence in the area between the hours of
3pm - 8pm. This presence will include staff carrying
firearms.
During these times, nearby residents may hear
loud bangs coming from the bunkers in Belmont Regional Park
area.
Police would like to reassure residents in the area
that there is no cause for concern as this is a routine
training exercise.
If you have any queries or concerns,
please contact Wellington Police Communications Centre on 04
381 2000.
© Scoop Media
Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.
ScoopPro for Organisations
ScoopPro Citizen
There Is A Field: Reimagining Biodiversity In Aotearoa
We are in a moment of existential peril, with interconnected climate and biodiversity crises converging on a global scale to drive most life on Earth to the brink of extinction. However, our current worldview and political paradigm renders us incapable of responding adequately due to its disconnected and divisive default settings.
These massive challenges can, however, be reframed as a once in a lifetime opportunity to fundamentally change how humanity relates to nature and to each other. Read on The Dig>>
The Dig: Scoop’s Engaged Journalism Platform Launches
The Scoop Ecosystem has grown bigger with the launch of The Dig - a new public interest, in-depth, Engaged Journalism platform. More>>