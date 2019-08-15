Police Training Exercise, Belmont Regional Park - 15 August

Police will be undertaking a training exercise today involving NH90 helicopters from Royal New Zealand Air Force in Belmont Regional Park, Wellington.

There will be an increased Police presence in the area between the hours of 3pm - 8pm. This presence will include staff carrying firearms.

During these times, nearby residents may hear loud bangs coming from the bunkers in Belmont Regional Park area.

Police would like to reassure residents in the area that there is no cause for concern as this is a routine training exercise.

If you have any queries or concerns, please contact Wellington Police Communications Centre on 04 381 2000.





© Scoop Media

