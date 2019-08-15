Police accept IPCA report into Christchurch motorcycle crash

Acting District Commander Superintendent Mike Johnson:

Police acknowledge the findings of the IPCA report into the circumstances of a motorcycle crash during a fleeing driver incident in 2017.

The motorcycle had failed to stop for Police and was being pursued by a single Police vehicle when it crashed in a Waltham street around 3.15am, 30 August 2017.

The motorcyclist sustained a broken ankle.

The IPCA investigation found the motorcycle crashed due to contact with the Police vehicle, which was found to be travelling too closely to the fleeing vehicle.

The decision to pursue a fleeing driver is one of the most complex and difficult decisions Police officers have to make.

In this instance the IPCA has found the officer’s driving was not in accordance with best practice during a pursuit, and that while the actions taken by Police to attempt to stop the motorcycle were justified, the resulting pursuit was not.

The recent IPCA review into fleeing drivers has found that while Police manage fleeing driver events well, there is room for improvement especially around risk assessments.

Police and the IPCA have developed an Action Plan to improve cognitive training and support for fleeing driver events.

The report also found that the officers breached policy in remaining armed throughout this event following an earlier incident in which were armed, and drawing their firearms when approaching the motorcyclist after the crash.

Police is considering what action may be taken in relation to the officers.





