Firearms collection event this Friday in Paihia

Police encourage firearm owners in the Bay of Islands area to attend a prohibited firearms amnesty and buy-back collection event on Friday.

The event will be held at the Bledisloe Domain, Haururu, Paihia.

The event will run on Friday 16 August from 3pm - 7pm.

There will also be two collection events next week for firearm owners in the region.

An event will be held at the Maungakaramea Rugby Club, 21 August, from 3-7pm, and Lynvert Park in Kaikohe on 25 August form 11am – 3pm.

Police want to thank the firearm’s community for their positive response to the collection events so far, and look forward to welcoming you this Friday and next week.

For more information on collection events please go to https://www.police.govt.nz/advice/firearms-and-safety/changes-firearms-law-prohibited-firearms/local-collection-events-amnesty or call 0800 311 311.





