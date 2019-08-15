Firearms collection event this Friday in Paihia
Thursday, 15 August 2019, 10:26 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police encourage firearm owners in the Bay of Islands area
to attend a prohibited firearms amnesty and buy-back
collection event on Friday.
The event will be held at the
Bledisloe Domain, Haururu, Paihia.
The event will run on
Friday 16 August from 3pm - 7pm.
There will also be two
collection events next week for firearm owners in the
region.
An event will be held at the Maungakaramea Rugby
Club, 21 August, from 3-7pm, and Lynvert Park in Kaikohe on
25 August form 11am – 3pm.
Police want to thank the
firearm’s community for their positive response to the
collection events so far, and look forward to welcoming you
this Friday and next week.
For more information on
collection events please go to https://www.police.govt.nz/advice/firearms-and-safety/changes-firearms-law-prohibited-firearms/local-collection-events-amnesty
or call 0800 311
311.
© Scoop Media
Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.
ScoopPro for Organisations
ScoopPro Citizen
There Is A Field: Reimagining Biodiversity In Aotearoa
We are in a moment of existential peril, with interconnected climate and biodiversity crises converging on a global scale to drive most life on Earth to the brink of extinction. However, our current worldview and political paradigm renders us incapable of responding adequately due to its disconnected and divisive default settings.
These massive challenges can, however, be reframed as a once in a lifetime opportunity to fundamentally change how humanity relates to nature and to each other. Read on The Dig>>
The Dig: Scoop’s Engaged Journalism Platform Launches
The Scoop Ecosystem has grown bigger with the launch of The Dig - a new public interest, in-depth, Engaged Journalism platform. More>>