Update: Serious incident, Gore

Attribute to Southern District Commander Superintendent Paul Basham:



Police are seeking 24-year-old Hori Gemmell of the Clutha District in relation to the serious incident in Gore overnight.

Gemmell has an existing warrant to arrest issued by Gore District Court last month.

We have reason to believe he may be connected to the incident and would like to locate and speak with him as soon as possible.

Police attempted to stop a vehicle in the Crewe Road area of Gore shortly before midnight.

The driver rammed the patrol car before fleeing on foot with Police chasing, also on foot.

The man has then circled back around, stolen the patrol vehicle, which had the keys left in it, and rammed another Police car before abandoning the vehicle a short while later.

Two Police-issued Glock pistols were stolen.

Hori Gemmell is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

If you see anyone suspicious or have any information that may assist Police, please immediately contact 111 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

It is an absolute priority for Police to locate this man.

District staff have the assistance of Police specialist national Police teams.

The incident will be referred to the IPCA.

ENDS





