Serious crash - State Highway 2, Waitakaruru

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on State Highway 2, Waitakaruru, Waikato.

Police were alerted to the truck vs car crash between Dimmock Road and Heaven Road at around 10:30am this morning.

Initial reports state there are serious injuries.

The road is closed and could be for some time.

Motorists are advised to expect delays or to avoid the area.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

