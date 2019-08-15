Firearms collection events in Tokoroa this weekend

"Firearms collection events in Tokoroa this weekend"

Police encourage firearm owners in the wider Tokoroa area to attend a prohibited firearms amnesty and buy-back collection event on Friday, and over the weekend.

The events will be held at the Tokoroa Cricket Club , 56 Mossop Road, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday 16 - 18 August from 9am - 1pm each day.

There will also be collection events next week for firearm owners in the Kawerau region.

An event will be held at Firmin Lodge, Waterhouse Street, on 23 and 24 August, 9am – 1pm.

Police want to thank the firearm’s community for their positive response to the collection events so far, and look forward to welcoming you this Friday and next week.

For more information on collection events visit here or call 0800 311 311.

ENDS





© Scoop Media

