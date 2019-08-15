Firearms collection events in Wellington region this weekend

Police encourage firearm owners in the Kapiti area to attend a prohibited firearms amnesty and buy-back collection event on Friday, 16 August.

The event will be held at 9 Milne Drive, Paraparaumu, from 10am - 3pm.

If you can’t make the Kapiti event, there will also be collection events this weekend for firearm owners in Masterton.

An event will be held at the Masterton Miniature Gun Club, 14 Cole Street, on 17 and 18 August, 10am – 3pm.

Police want to thank the firearm’s community for their positive response to the collection events so far, and look forward to welcoming you this Friday and during the weekend.

For more information on collection events visit here or call 0800 311 311.

