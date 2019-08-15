Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Former NZ Black Fern Izzy Ford stands for Porirua Mayor

Thursday, 15 August 2019, 1:41 pm
Press Release: Izzy Ford

MEDIA RELEASE

15 August 2019

Former NZ Black Fern Izzy Ford stands for Mayor

“Porirua expects leadership that puts service above self and ensures good stewardship for ratepayers’ hard earned money. I am that leader,” says Deputy Mayor Izzy Ford.

Ford, also a former NZ Black Fern, has confirmed her candidacy in standing for Mayor of Porirua.

“Integrity, discipline and trust are key elements of my leadership that I will bring as Mayor to the Porirua community,” says Deputy Mayor Izzy Ford.

“I’ve lived and breathed Porirua all my life and I’m proud to be raising my family here.”

Ford says she’s had six years hands-on experience of learning the mechanics of Council process and due diligence.

“I am ready to serve Porirua with effective governance and leadership, sound decision-making and good stewardship of ratepayers’ hard earned money. We will model high trust and high accountability,” she says.

“I’m all about unity and putting all people at the heart of Council decisions. The people of Porirua have high expectations of their Council and their Mayor – anything less is a disservice to them.”

“The Government’s $1.5 billion regeneration plan for public housing puts us at the cusp of experiencing significant development and residential growth. There will be pressure on our city’s infrastructure and its services and I will lead the way in developing a district plan that future proofs our city.”

“More importantly, I will ensure our Porirua people will have a say in any changes to come. This includes good consultation and talking with all our community about how their neighbourhoods will be designed,” says Ford.

In addition to her Deputy Mayor role, she is a Board member with the Wellington Rugby Union, Trustee for the Porirua Community Trust and Board Chair for 9 years at Rangikura School.

Ford lives in Whitby with her husband Glynn and their three young children.

ENDS

