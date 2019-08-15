Hutt Valley DHB Urges Return of Missing Drugs



Hutt Hospital is urgently requesting the return of 20 vials of anaesthetic drugs taken on Tuesday, 6th August from a resuscitation bay within the hospital’s Emergency Department.

Hutt Valley DHB Chief Medical Officer, Sisira Jayathissa, says the drugs, in liquid form and contained in glass or plastic vials, were taken while staff were attending a patient in the resuscitation bay.

"These drugs are dangerous, and could cause harm or even death if taken outside a clinical setting," Dr Jayathissa said.

"I urge anyone who has these drugs, or comes across them, to immediately hand them in to Hutt Hospital, any New Zealand hospital, or the Police," Dr Jayathissa said.

The drugs are:

- Propofol (anaesthetic)

- Etomidate (anaesthetic)

- Rocuronium (muscle relaxant/anaesthetic)

- Suxamethonium (muscle relaxant/anaesthetic)

- Tracurium (muscle relaxant/anaesthetic).

