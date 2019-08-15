Young Father stands for a brighter Pakuranga

Public Servant Dale Smith has announced his candidacy for the Pakuranga subdivision of the Howick Local Board. Standing on a basis of more transparency and active communication around the Auckland Manukau Eastern Transport Initiative (AMETI) with residents not being asked to be proactive in their research.

“I believe that it shouldn’t be the job of Howick residents to have to attend meetings and contact public officials to simply be kept updated on key issues, including the massive AMETI project” says Dale.

Having grown up and lived in Auckland all his life Dale has a passion for the Auckland we live and was a passionate believer in turning the supercity into the world’s most liveable city. He has worked with Auckland Transport, has been on multiple boards, including Chairperson of the Kaipatiki Local Youth Board, and is currently a public servant for the Ministry of Social Development.

Some of the key issues he finds in Howick relate to the lack of shades and maintained playgrounds around the area, continuing and finishing the purpose-built youth centre and continuing the support for our community groups to be listened to.

“It’s not simply enough that residents, similar to those around Tarnica Park, are thrown money at and told to keep quiet. A vote for change this election will see residents listened to and thriving. You can be sure that the income provided from the position won’t mean, like the incumbents, that alternative employment will get in the way of an opportunity to represent the hard-working people of Howick.”

Voting for the local elections opens on the 20th of September, with the final day to post votes being the 8th of October. Results are released on the 17th of October.

