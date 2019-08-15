MELA Funds awarded for 2019
15 August 2019
MELA Funds awarded for 2019
At its recent committee meeting, the Mangawhai Endowment Lands Account (MELA) Committee awarded a total of $118,754.55 of funding to various community projects around the Mangawhai Harbour.
On the MELA Committee is Deputy Mayor Peter Wethey and Councillors Libby Jones and Jonathan Larsen.
The Mangawhai Endowment Lands Account (MELA) is managed under the Mangawhai Lands Empowering Act 1966 [sic]. MELA was created on dissolution of the Mangawhai Harbour Board, which had significant assets in the Mangawhai area. The cash and income from land assets not transferred to the Northland Harbour Board for port purposes, were invested to provide grant funding for community groups in the Mangawhai area (that being a defined area around the Harbour).
The following grants were awarded;
|Mangawhai Activity Zone
|Shade sails including
installation,
curved retaining walls and earthworks
|$36,065.00
|Mangawhai Domain
|Showers, plumbing and gas fitting
|$26,259.02
|Mangawhai
Heads
Volunteer Lifeguard
Service Inc
|Architect, engineer, first aid
supplies
and rescue boat fuel, repairs and
maintenance
|$12,822.25
|Mangawhai
Historic
Village Trust
|Computer hardware
|$1,470.43
|Mangawhai
Museum and
Historical Society Inc
|Story
boards, graphic work, acrylic
display cases, supply materials for Fairy
Tern exhibit and re-design of birds on
sand dunes box display
|$12,836.00
|Mangawhai Public Library
|20 deluxe folding tables
|$6,461.85
|Mangawhai Tennis Club
|Refurbishment of four Tiger Turf courts
|$2,840.00
|Mangawhai
Tracks
Charitable Trust
|Contribution
towards timber and posts
for boardwalk
|$20,000.00
|Total
|$118,754.55
