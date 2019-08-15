MELA Funds awarded for 2019

15 August 2019

MELA Funds awarded for 2019

At its recent committee meeting, the Mangawhai Endowment Lands Account (MELA) Committee awarded a total of $118,754.55 of funding to various community projects around the Mangawhai Harbour.

On the MELA Committee is Deputy Mayor Peter Wethey and Councillors Libby Jones and Jonathan Larsen.

The Mangawhai Endowment Lands Account (MELA) is managed under the Mangawhai Lands Empowering Act 1966 [sic]. MELA was created on dissolution of the Mangawhai Harbour Board, which had significant assets in the Mangawhai area. The cash and income from land assets not transferred to the Northland Harbour Board for port purposes, were invested to provide grant funding for community groups in the Mangawhai area (that being a defined area around the Harbour).

The following grants were awarded;

Mangawhai Activity Zone Shade sails including installation,

curved retaining walls and earthworks $36,065.00 Mangawhai Domain Showers, plumbing and gas fitting $26,259.02 Mangawhai Heads

Volunteer Lifeguard

Service Inc Architect, engineer, first aid supplies

and rescue boat fuel, repairs and

maintenance $12,822.25 Mangawhai Historic

Village Trust Computer hardware $1,470.43 Mangawhai Museum and

Historical Society Inc Story boards, graphic work, acrylic

display cases, supply materials for Fairy

Tern exhibit and re-design of birds on

sand dunes box display $12,836.00 Mangawhai Public Library 20 deluxe folding tables $6,461.85 Mangawhai Tennis Club Refurbishment of four Tiger Turf courts $2,840.00 Mangawhai Tracks

Charitable Trust Contribution towards timber and posts

for boardwalk $20,000.00 Total $118,754.55

