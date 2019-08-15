Andrew Body – Let's Get Wellington Moving gears up

15 August 2019





The first contract of Let’s Get Wellington Moving’s (LGWM) early delivery programme will be up for tender next week, a milestone for LGWM’s next phase, says Programme Director Andrew Body.

The Golden Mile business case will focus on developing a long-term plan for the Golden Mile to provide for better public transport and make it a more attractive and safer place for people to walk and visit. The Golden Mile runs from Lambton Quay to Courtenay Place. The plan will be staged, with minor improvements and trials starting next year while the business case confirms short and long-term solutions for implementation.

“The Golden Mile is an incredible asset for the city and the region. It’s our high street, where we meet, and the main route for buses bringing people into the central city. We’re determined to make the Golden Mile even better and reflect the kind of city people have told us they want,” says Mr Body.

The tender documents state that the project must enable a positive impact for businesses on the Golden Mile and limit the impact of construction on those businesses.

“Our team are really clear that we need to ensure everyone – the public, businesses, property owners and transport users – can help shape this project as it develops.

“As part of the work, we’ll be asking the community what improvements they’d like to see on the Golden Mile to improve bus reliability, and to make it a more attractive and safer place for people walking and on bikes. Feedback will help guide detailed options which we’ll take to the community in mid-2020.

“The long-term plan will include changes to the layout of street space to help more people travel along the Golden Mile in fewer vehicles. Over time, you could see signal improvements, bus stop improvements, wider footpaths, and more high-quality spaces for people to enjoy,” says Mr Body.

On a typical day, an estimated 37,000 people travel into part of the Golden Mile on buses, nearly 30,000 people walk and more than 500 people are on bikes. Approximately 6,000 people travel some of the Golden Mile in cars.

The Golden Mile business case contract is expected to be awarded in October. Investigation of Thorndon Quay and Hutt Road public transport, cycling and walking improvements will follow, with a contract awarded before the end of the year.

“With all partners approving the next phase of LGWM, we’re now gearing up for delivery. We need to make a start now on moving more people with fewer vehicles. Getting detailed investigations, such as the Golden Mile, underway is the first step to help improve how people move into and around the city.

“The early delivery programme will help prepare our city for the changes to come when we move into construction of the larger components of the programme, such as mass transit,” says Mr Body.

LGWM’s vision is to build a great harbour city, accessible to all, with attractive places, shared streets, and efficient local and regional journeys. To realise LGWM’s vision, the programme is focused on moving more people with fewer vehicles.

