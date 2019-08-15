Council’s capital projects successfully delivered
Thursday, 15 August 2019, 2:34 pm
Press Release: Nelson City Council
15 August 2019
The 2018/19 financial year has been
a successful one for Nelson City Council’s delivery of the
planned capital works programme.
An estimated $28M
worth of work was programed and $25M has been delivered,
which is the best result achieved for a number of years.
The difference in the two figures is as a result of cost
savings being made on several projects and one moving into
the next financial year as work started later than
expected.
Works and Infrastructure Committee Chair
Stuart Walker says “This is an excellent result for Nelson
City Council. We’ve delivered what we promised the people
of Nelson. We’ve achieved cost savings where we can
through some clever thinking, while still delivering quality
infrastructure that will serve our Smart Little City well
into the future. My thanks go to all those involved in this
great achievement.”
Ends
© Scoop Media
Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.
ScoopPro for Organisations
ScoopPro Citizen
There Is A Field: Reimagining Biodiversity In Aotearoa
We are in a moment of existential peril, with interconnected climate and biodiversity crises converging on a global scale to drive most life on Earth to the brink of extinction. However, our current worldview and political paradigm renders us incapable of responding adequately due to its disconnected and divisive default settings.
These massive challenges can, however, be reframed as a once in a lifetime opportunity to fundamentally change how humanity relates to nature and to each other. Read on The Dig>>
The Dig: Scoop’s Engaged Journalism Platform Launches
The Scoop Ecosystem has grown bigger with the launch of The Dig - a new public interest, in-depth, Engaged Journalism platform. More>>