Council’s capital projects successfully delivered

Thursday, 15 August 2019, 2:34 pm
Press Release: Nelson City Council


15 August 2019


The 2018/19 financial year has been a successful one for Nelson City Council’s delivery of the planned capital works programme.

An estimated $28M worth of work was programed and $25M has been delivered, which is the best result achieved for a number of years.

The difference in the two figures is as a result of cost savings being made on several projects and one moving into the next financial year as work started later than expected.

Works and Infrastructure Committee Chair Stuart Walker says “This is an excellent result for Nelson City Council. We’ve delivered what we promised the people of Nelson. We’ve achieved cost savings where we can through some clever thinking, while still delivering quality infrastructure that will serve our Smart Little City well into the future. My thanks go to all those involved in this great achievement.”

