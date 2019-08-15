Missing person - Bryce Raimon Wilson

Gore Police are seeking local resident 40-year-old Bryce Raimon Wilson, who was last seen near the North Gore Dairy on Wednesday 14 August.

He may be driving a silver Toyota Vitz, registration EZQ681.

We have concerns for Mr Wilson’s wellbeing.

If you can assist, please call 105 quoting file number 190815/2045.





