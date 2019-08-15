Missing person - Bryce Raimon Wilson
Thursday, 15 August 2019, 4:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Gore Police are seeking local resident 40-year-old Bryce
Raimon Wilson, who was last seen near the North Gore Dairy
on Wednesday 14 August.
He may be driving a silver Toyota
Vitz, registration EZQ681.
We have concerns for Mr
Wilson’s wellbeing.
If you can assist, please call 105
quoting file number 190815/2045.
© Scoop Media
Scoop. NZ’s comprehensive independent media resource for over 20 years. So that our news remains free to the public, all professional organisations must have a ScoopPro license (includes Pro news tools).
>> Now with ScoopPro Citizen, readers can also receive a diverse range of Pro-level email newsletters.
ScoopPro for Organisations
ScoopPro Citizen
There Is A Field: Reimagining Biodiversity In Aotearoa
We are in a moment of existential peril, with interconnected climate and biodiversity crises converging on a global scale to drive most life on Earth to the brink of extinction. However, our current worldview and political paradigm renders us incapable of responding adequately due to its disconnected and divisive default settings.
These massive challenges can, however, be reframed as a once in a lifetime opportunity to fundamentally change how humanity relates to nature and to each other. Read on The Dig>>
The Dig: Scoop’s Engaged Journalism Platform Launches
The Scoop Ecosystem has grown bigger with the launch of The Dig - a new public interest, in-depth, Engaged Journalism platform. More>>