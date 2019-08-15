Police seek witnesses to fatal Highland Park crash

The Counties Manukau Police Serious Crash Unit is appealing for witnesses to a fatal crash in Highland Park last week.

Police were notified at approximately 10:10pm on Friday August 9 of a crash involving a dark coloured vehicle on Aviemore Drive, Highland Park.

Sadly a 37-year-old man, who was the front passenger in the vehicle, died at the scene.

Police want to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash or saw the vehicle or occupants of the vehicle prior to the crash.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Constable Lisa Ross from the Counties Manukau Police Serious Crash Unit on (09) 262 9141 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

