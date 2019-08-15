Police seek witnesses to fatal Highland Park crash
Thursday, 15 August 2019, 4:20 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The Counties Manukau Police Serious Crash Unit is
appealing for witnesses to a fatal crash in Highland Park
last week.
Police were notified at approximately 10:10pm
on Friday August 9 of a crash involving a dark coloured
vehicle on Aviemore Drive, Highland Park.
Sadly a
37-year-old man, who was the front passenger in the vehicle,
died at the scene.
Police want to speak to anyone who
witnessed the crash or saw the vehicle or occupants of the
vehicle prior to the crash.
Anyone with information is
urged to contact Constable Lisa Ross from the Counties
Manukau Police Serious Crash Unit on (09) 262 9141 or
Crimestoppers on 0800 555
111.
