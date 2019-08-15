Update - unexplained death, Ruatoria
Thursday, 15 August 2019, 4:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are continuing to investigate the unexplained death
of Kathleen Kawana, 46, who was found deceased in a vacant
Ruatoria property on 3 August.
Police are also continuing
to support Ms Kawana's whanau as the tangi proceeds in
Hawke's Bay.
Enquiries are currently taking place in
Titahi Bay as well as in the Hawke's Bay.
Police are still
looking for information about Ms Kawana's movements between
Porirua and Ruatoria.
If you can help, please call
Gisborne Police on 06 869 0200.
Information can also be
provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555
111.
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop. 20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
There Is A Field: Reimagining Biodiversity In Aotearoa
We are in a moment of existential peril, with interconnected climate and biodiversity crises converging on a global scale to drive most life on Earth to the brink of extinction. However, our current worldview and political paradigm renders us incapable of responding adequately due to its disconnected and divisive default settings.
These massive challenges can, however, be reframed as a once in a lifetime opportunity to fundamentally change how humanity relates to nature and to each other. Read on The Dig>>
The Dig: Scoop’s Engaged Journalism Platform Launches
The Scoop Ecosystem has grown bigger with the launch of The Dig - a new public interest, in-depth, Engaged Journalism platform. More>>