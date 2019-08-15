Update - unexplained death, Ruatoria

Police are continuing to investigate the unexplained death of Kathleen Kawana, 46, who was found deceased in a vacant Ruatoria property on 3 August.

Police are also continuing to support Ms Kawana's whanau as the tangi proceeds in Hawke's Bay.

Enquiries are currently taking place in Titahi Bay as well as in the Hawke's Bay.

Police are still looking for information about Ms Kawana's movements between Porirua and Ruatoria.

If you can help, please call Gisborne Police on 06 869 0200.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.





