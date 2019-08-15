Road closure on Harwood St this Friday and Saturday
Thursday, 15 August 2019, 4:57 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council
Hamilton City Council advises road users and business
owners a section of Harwood St in the central city will be
closed on Friday 16 August to Saturday 17 August between the
hours of 7am to 6pm.
The road closure is required to
install new stormwater drainage assets across Harwood St.
This is part of a larger safety improvement project at the
intersection of London St with Harwood St and Barton St,
which includes the installation of raised pedestrian
platforms.
Traffic will still be able to enter the
northern end of Harwood St during the road closure period
but will not be able to enter or exit through the southern
end of London St.
A Traffic Management Plan will be in
place to safely redirect traffic and pedestrians while the
section of road is closed. However, we anticipate there will
be minor delays and motorists are encouraged to use
alternative streets where possible.
The Council apologises
for the inconvenience and thank road users and the community
for their patience and understanding while we complete this
essential
work.
