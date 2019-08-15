Road closure on Harwood St this Friday and Saturday

Hamilton City Council advises road users and business owners a section of Harwood St in the central city will be closed on Friday 16 August to Saturday 17 August between the hours of 7am to 6pm.

The road closure is required to install new stormwater drainage assets across Harwood St. This is part of a larger safety improvement project at the intersection of London St with Harwood St and Barton St, which includes the installation of raised pedestrian platforms.

Traffic will still be able to enter the northern end of Harwood St during the road closure period but will not be able to enter or exit through the southern end of London St.

A Traffic Management Plan will be in place to safely redirect traffic and pedestrians while the section of road is closed. However, we anticipate there will be minor delays and motorists are encouraged to use alternative streets where possible.

The Council apologises for the inconvenience and thank road users and the community for their patience and understanding while we complete this essential work.





© Scoop Media

