Update: Serious incident, Gore

Southern District Commander Superintendent Paul Basham

Police are continuing to seek 24-year-old Hori Gemmell in relation to the serious incident in Gore last night.

Police believe Gemmell is connected to the incident which saw a Police vehicle rammed and two firearms stolen, and would like to locate and speak with him as soon as possible.

He is believed to still be in the area, is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

The two Police-issued Glock pistols stolen during the incident also remain outstanding.

Officers have today executed a number of search warrants at properties in the Eastern Southland area.

I would like to thank the community for their assistance and understanding while Police undertake these enquiries.

Locating this man and the stolen Police firearms is an absolute priority, and we will continue to undertake enquiries and execute search warrants where necessary, based on information received, until he is found and the stolen firearms safely recovered.

I have ordered Eastern Southland and Invercargill Police to remain armed in light of the current circumstances.

A large number of officers are currently working on the operation.

Southern District Police are being assisted in their enquiries by Police specialist teams from other parts of the country.

We ask that anyone who has information about Gemmell’s whereabouts, or who may have seen him, call 111 immediately or Crimestoppers anonymously, or Gore Police Station on (03) 203 9300.

