Speed dating for Wellington home buyers



FinTech start-up Miuwi (pronounced me, you, we), which gets Kiwis on the property ladder faster by co-owning a home, is hosting its second ‘speed dating night’ in Wellington on Wednesday 28 August.



Housing is unobtainable for a large proportion of New Zealanders and Wellingtonians too - in April this year, the average asking price for property in Wellington rose 14.3 per cent ($81,000, year-on-year)*.



Miuwi plans to help this problem by matching like-minded individuals to pool their resources together to get into their own home instantly. Miuwi provides access to their personal buyers agent, mortgage and insurance advisors and legal experts.



At the Wellington event, home buyers, investors and anyone curious about co-ownership will hear from a co-owners personal journey, and Kristine King from DK Law will walk through the legal requirements of co-owning a property.



Brains behind Miuwi, entrepreneur Bradley Parsonson says, “The barriers to entering the property market continue to escalate. Co-ownership is a smart, affordable way to own property, without crippling your lifestyle. You can get a deposit quickly, share your mortgage payments and portion the ongoing costs of maintaining a home.”



“We have clients who have used Miuwi to get into the property market with as low as $17,000 deposit.”

