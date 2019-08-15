Police investigating serious assault

Hawkes Bay Police are investigating the serious assault of a 22-year-old woman which occurred overnight.

Police were advised after the woman was taken to Hawkes Bay Hospital in the early hours of this morning.

A scene examination is underway at an address in Hastings where the assault was believed to have occurred.

A number of people are assisting Police with their enquiries.

No further information is available at this time.

