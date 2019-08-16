Woman and daughter found safe and well
Police can advise the woman and her daughter reported previously missing in the Auckland area have been located.
They are safe and well.
Police thank the public for their assistance.
Unscoped Or Missed Damage: Resolution For Canterbury Owners Of On-Sold Homes
People with over-cap on-sold* properties in Canterbury can now apply for a Government payment so they can get on and repair their homes. More>>
Hamilton-Auckland: First Urban Growth Partnership Signed
New Zealand’s first urban growth partnership between the Government, local councils and mana whenua was signed at a meeting of mayors, chairs and ministers in Hampton Downs today. More>>
Vote On Action Next Week: Secondary Principals Walk From Negotiations
“Unfortunately we consider there is no further value in continuing negotiations at this point. The government has not been able to table an offer that will be acceptable to our members.” More>>
Patrol Car Stolen, Glocks Taken: Manhunt In Gore
The driver rammed the patrol car before fleeing on foot with Police chasing, also on foot. The man has then circled back around, stolen the patrol vehicle, which had the keys left in it, and rammed another Police car... Two Police-issued Glock pistols were stolen. More>>
"Shocking And Dangerous": Accused Mosque Shooter's Prison Letter Posted Online
The man accused of the Christchurch mosque attacks has sent seven letters from prison and had two others withheld, Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis says. Corrections has now blocked the accused gunman from sending or receiving mail... More>>
Standing On List Only: Paula Bennett To Run National’s Election Campaign
The National Party is pleased to announce the appointment of Paula Bennett as our Campaign Chair for the 2020 General Election, President Peter Goodfellow says. More>>
Waiver For State Care Inquiry: Historic Abuse Survivors 'Can Speak Freely'
Abuse in state care survivors can take part in the forthcoming Royal Commission proceedings without being bound by any confidentiality obligations to Crown agencies under their historic claim settlements, Minister of State Services Chris Hipkins said. More>>
Trail Trial: Sexual Violence Court Reduces Lead-Up Times And Trauma
An evaluation of New Zealand’s first sexual violence court has confirmed that the approach taken in the judge-led pilot considerably reduces the time that cases take to reach trial. More>>