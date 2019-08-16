Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Entries open for annual Scarecrow Festival

Friday, 16 August 2019, 9:50 am
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

It’s time to get creative! Entries are now open for the Scarecrow Festival held at Hamilton Gardens.

The annual event is hosted by the Friends of Hamilton Gardens and will be held on Sunday 3 November.

Budding creators will have the opportunity to showcase their efforts among the vegetables in the Kitchen Garden.

Scarecrows designed and constructed by local children, schools, and families will be on display, as well as the “grown-ups” category added in 2018, so parents and grandparents can enter their own creations. There is no charge to enter the Scarecrow Festival.

“Each year it’s a thrill to see people’s imaginations run wild,” says Cate Shepherd from Friends of Hamilton Gardens. “All ages can get involved as we’ve got five categories: Kindy, Primary, Intermediate, Family, and Grown-ups.”

Following the family fun day where visitors can vote for their favourite, the scarecrows are available for public viewing in the Kitchen Garden for a week.

“The event aims to increase the awareness of Hamilton Gardens’ productive garden collection: the Kitchen Garden, Herb Garden and Sustainable Backyard,” says Hamilton Gardens Business Development manager Tamsin Webb.

“These gardens can inspire visitors in very practical ways so we’re looking forward to seeing the community get hands-on and creative.”

Entry forms can be downloaded from the Hamilton Gardens website and scarecrows can be delivered to Hamilton Gardens on Friday 1 or Saturday 2 November 2019.

To stay up to date, please visit the Scarecrow Festival Facebook page: www.facebook.com/hamiltonscarecrowfestival

Event details:
• Sunday 3 November 2019.
• Open 11am to 3pm. Prize giving at 2pm.
• Free entry.
• More information:
facebook.com/hamiltonscarecrowfestival
www.hamiltongardens.co.nz/events/hamilton-gardens-scarecrow-festival


