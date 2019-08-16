Police appeal for information - Raglan

Please attribute to Inspector Graham Pitkethley, Waikato Police

Waikato Police are responding to a serious incident they were notified of at 3.20am today on Whaanga Road, Raglan.

Police have located a van that was earlier stolen and found a body of a man inside. The vehicle was found on Gordonton Road.

Police want to hear from anyone who may have seen the vehicle this morning or have any information that can assist us.

Police believe the vehicle, a White 2017 Toyota Hiace ZL registration KWF362, travelled from Whaanga Road to Gordonton Road this morning.

If you think you have seen this vehicle or have information that may be helpful please contact Hamilton Police on 07 858 6200.

Alternatively information can be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police are conducting enquiries to establish the circumstances.

We are also currently working to inform the next of kin therefore no further details are available at this point.

