New lights for Bombay Rugby Club

Friday, 16 August 2019, 1:13 pm
Press Release: NZ Community Trust

NZCT has given a $75,000 grant to the Bombay Rugby Club to help upgrade its field lighting.

The South Auckland club was almost at the point of not having any of its teams train at night due to the inadequate condition of the lighting. With over 300 playing members, the club needed a helping hand so that its 14 teams could continue to play the game they love.

Spokesperson Sherilyn Naylor says that everyone connected to the club is ecstatic about receiving the grant. “I was hopeful all along. However, when I saw on NZCT's website the list of recipients for the month I couldn't quite believe it. I was in shock to be honest.”

Both the no. 1 and no. 2 fields at Bombay needed their lights upgraded. The no. 1 field only had a few lamps out but the ones that were still operating produced very low light levels and were inefficient to run. The no. 2 field had no lighting on one side and only a few lamps going on the other.

“Every year we have teams training Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights from early February through until the end of August,” says Sherilyn. “Junior games are played on a Friday night and all of this was put in doubt by the failing lights. Not only that but the whole Counties Manukau junior draw would have been impacted if Bombay were to withdraw its fields from the Friday night roster.”

“Upgrading the lights is huge for the club and the local community as different groups will be able to use the fields more frequently throughout the year.”

Rugby is a very popular sport in the local community and the Bombay Rugby Club has a long and proud history. It was established in 1888 and the club has an All Black or two to its name, most notably former captain Andy Dalton.

“The club is right across the road from our local playcentre and primary school so it’s a part of the kids’ lives before they even realise it,” says Sherilyn. “We take kids from 4 years old right through to under-13 grade. Then hopefully they come back to the club after high school into under-19 grade and through their senior rugby career.”

Thanks to NZCT the local kids in Bombay can carry on training and playing at night as they dream of one day becoming the next Andy Dalton.

