New Equipment for Our Libraries



Our libraries have received some very exciting new equipment - Google Chrome Stations and colour printing!

The new ‘Google Chrome Stations’ are replacement computer stations, that are sleeker and more energy efficient, going into all our Hurunui libraries. They mean we have a new operating system, are now using the internet browser ‘Google Chrome’ and are supporting more cloud storage.

Along with the system change and new stations, all our libraries now have colour printing and an improved booking system - and Amberley library has a new scanner. The new printers make it possible for library visitors to print from their own devices. They also send users a handy notification before printing - explaining how many pages will be printed and what the cost will be.

Amberley Librarian Ngaire van der Knaap explained the new equipment is on trend with what the public are doing. “We’re really excited to have new equipment offering better printing facilities and access to cloud based services” she said. “It is bringing us into line with what many people already use and is a familiar tool used by school children".

The new equipment, set up in the libraries this week, has been supplied by the Aotearoa People’s Network Kaharoa (APNK). For more information about their services, you can visit their website at https://support.apnk.nz/



