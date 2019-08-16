20 Regional candidates stand for Hawke's Bay Election
16 August 2019
20 Regional Council candidates stand for Hawke's Bay Elections
Twenty candidates are stepping up for one of nine available Hawke’s Bay Regional Council seats in this year’s local government elections.
This has come after a strong push for diversity among candidates in this year’s local elections campaign, according to Regional Council electoral officer and governance team leader Leeanne Hooper.
“I am delighted with the number of nominations we’ve received. This gives Hawke’s Bay voters a good range of candidates to elect to represent our region and the environmental challenges we face,” says Mrs Hooper.
The Hawke’s Bay region is made up of five constituencies. One Regional Council representative each will be elected by voters in Central Hawke’s Bay, Ngaruroro and Wairoa. Three Regional Council representatives each will be elected by voters in Hastings and Napier.
The list of candidates is:
CENTRAL HAWKE’S BAY – 2
candidates
Will Foley, Tony Kuklinski
NAPIER – 6
candidates
Paul Bailey, Neil Kirton, Nichola Nicholson, Hinewai Ormsby, John Smith, Martin Williams
HASTINGS – 8
candidates
Rick Barker, Tom Belford, Craig Foss, Tim Gilbertson, Rex Graham, Peter Guerin, Mary O’Neill, Grant R Seton
NGARURORO – 2 candidates
Jerf van Beek, Guy Wellwood
WAIROA – 2 candidates
Charles Lambert, Fenton Wilson
The deadline for candidate nominations was midday on Friday 16 August. Voting papers will be delivered to households by NZ Post between 20-25 September. Postal voting closes at midday on Saturday 12 October.
More information on these candidates is available at hbrc.govt.nz, search: #nominations.
