20 Regional candidates stand for Hawke's Bay Election

16 August 2019

20 Regional Council candidates stand for Hawke's Bay Elections

Twenty candidates are stepping up for one of nine available Hawke’s Bay Regional Council seats in this year’s local government elections.

This has come after a strong push for diversity among candidates in this year’s local elections campaign, according to Regional Council electoral officer and governance team leader Leeanne Hooper.

“I am delighted with the number of nominations we’ve received. This gives Hawke’s Bay voters a good range of candidates to elect to represent our region and the environmental challenges we face,” says Mrs Hooper.

The Hawke’s Bay region is made up of five constituencies. One Regional Council representative each will be elected by voters in Central Hawke’s Bay, Ngaruroro and Wairoa. Three Regional Council representatives each will be elected by voters in Hastings and Napier.

The list of candidates is:

CENTRAL HAWKE’S BAY – 2 candidates

Will Foley, Tony Kuklinski

NAPIER – 6 candidates

Paul Bailey, Neil Kirton, Nichola Nicholson, Hinewai Ormsby, John Smith, Martin Williams

HASTINGS – 8 candidates

Rick Barker, Tom Belford, Craig Foss, Tim Gilbertson, Rex Graham, Peter Guerin, Mary O’Neill, Grant R Seton

NGARURORO – 2 candidates

Jerf van Beek, Guy Wellwood

WAIROA – 2 candidates

Charles Lambert, Fenton Wilson

The deadline for candidate nominations was midday on Friday 16 August. Voting papers will be delivered to households by NZ Post between 20-25 September. Postal voting closes at midday on Saturday 12 October.

More information on these candidates is available at hbrc.govt.nz, search: #nominations.

