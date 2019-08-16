Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Nominations closed, candidates for local elections announced

Friday, 16 August 2019, 2:29 pm
Press Release: Hutt City Council


16 AUGUST 2019

Nominations for this year’s local elections closed at 12 noon today (Friday 16 August) and the confirmed list of candidates is now available on Hutt City Council’s website.

For the first time since Hutt City Council was formed in 1989, the city will have a mixed representation model this election. This means that residents will elect a Mayor, a ward Councillor for their area and six “at large” Councillors.

Residents in Petone, Wainuiomata and Eastbourne will vote to elect members to their local Community Board.

Elections will also be held for Hutt Valley District Health Board, Hutt Mana Charitable Trust and the Greater Wellington Regional Council.

The voting period begins on 20 September and closes at midday on 12 October.
*No election is required for Councillor - Central Ward and Petone Community Board as the number of candidates equals the number of vacancies.


List of Candidates

The number in brackets shows how many people will be elected.
Mayor (1)
Family name First name(s) Affiliation
Anderson James
Barry Campbell Labour
MacKay George Independent
Smith David L.F. Independent
Wallace Ray Independent

Councillor - City wide (6)
Family name First name(s) Affiliation
Anderson James
Barry Campbell Labour
Briggs Josh Independent
Dyer Brady Independent
Edwards Simon Independent
Gray Michael
Hislop Deborah Independent
Kells Tesh Independent
Lulich Michael Independent
MacKay George Independent
Norton Chris Green
Parbhu Ashok Neil Independent
Peauafi Joshua Independent
Rasheed Shazly Independent
Shaw Naomi Independent
Sprey Phil Independent
Thomas-Savelio Kamiria Mid Independent
Tupou Gabriel Independent
Yung Karen (Kaz) Independent

Councillor - Central Ward (1)*
Family name First name(s) Affiliation
Bassett David Independent

Councillor - Eastern Ward (1)
Family name First name(s) Affiliation
Barratt Glenda Independent
Mitchell Andy Independent

Councillor - Harbour Ward (1)
Family name First name(s) Affiliation
Lewis Tui Independent
Monrad Simon
Murphy Gavin The Man for the Future

Councillor - Northern Ward (1)
Family name First name(s) Affiliation
Diver Casey Independent
Englebretsen Julie Bring Back Julie
Sutton Leigh Independent

Councillor - Wainuiomata Ward (1)
Family name First name(s) Affiliation
Brown Keri Labour
Randall Anania Independent

Councillor - Western Ward (1)
Family name First name(s) Affiliation
Cousins Margaret Independent
Milne Chris The Man with a Plan
Parkin Chris Independent

Eastbourne Community Board (5)
Family name First name(s) Affiliation
Gibbons Murray
Horrocks Virginia Independent
Moss Belinda Independent
Spedding Bruce Independent
Sprey Phil Independent
Vickers Frank Independent

Petone Community Board (6)*
Family name First name(s) Affiliation
Dyer Brady Independent
Fisher Mike Independent
Hanna Pam Independent
Henderson Mike Independent
Roberts Matt Independent
Yung Karen (Kaz) Independent

Wainuiomata Community Board (6)
Family name First name(s) Affiliation
Abel Elle Independent
Gilmour Regan
Knox Paul Independent
McKinley Dawn Independent
Sa'u Anaterea
Stallworth Terry
Sue Gary
Tuala-Le'afa Sisi Independent
Tupou Gabriel Independent
Winterburn Jodie Independent

Hutt Valley District Health Board (7)
Family name First name(s) Affiliation
Briggs Josh Independent
Brown Keri Labour
Davies Cheryl
Guppy Wayne
Laban Ken
Lamason Prue Independent
Ogden David Healthy Hutt
Shaw Naomi Independent
Stein Richard
Taylor Steve Independent
Terris John Independent

...

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop. 20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Hutt City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


There Is A Field: Reimagining Biodiversity In Aotearoa

We are in a moment of existential peril, with interconnected climate and biodiversity crises converging on a global scale to drive most life on Earth to the brink of extinction. However, our current worldview and political paradigm renders us incapable of responding adequately due to its disconnected and divisive default settings.

These massive challenges can, however, be reframed as a once in a lifetime opportunity to fundamentally change how humanity relates to nature and to each other. Read on The Dig>>

The Dig: Scoop’s Engaged Journalism Platform Launches
The Scoop Ecosystem has grown bigger with the launch of The Dig - a new public interest, in-depth, Engaged Journalism platform. More>>

 

Unscoped Or Missed Damage: Resolution For Canterbury Owners Of On-Sold Homes

People with over-cap on-sold* properties in Canterbury can now apply for a Government payment so they can get on and repair their homes. More>>

ALSO:

Hamilton-Auckland: First Urban Growth Partnership Signed

New Zealand’s first urban growth partnership between the Government, local councils and mana whenua was signed at a meeting of mayors, chairs and ministers in Hampton Downs today. More>>

ALSO:

Vote On Action Next Week: Secondary Principals Walk From Negotiations

“Unfortunately we consider there is no further value in continuing negotiations at this point. The government has not been able to table an offer that will be acceptable to our members.” More>>

Patrol Car Stolen, Glocks Taken: Manhunt In Gore

The driver rammed the patrol car before fleeing on foot with Police chasing, also on foot. The man has then circled back around, stolen the patrol vehicle, which had the keys left in it, and rammed another Police car... Two Police-issued Glock pistols were stolen. More>>

ALSO:

"Shocking And Dangerous": Accused Mosque Shooter's Prison Letter Posted Online

The man accused of the Christchurch mosque attacks has sent seven letters from prison and had two others withheld, Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis says. Corrections has now blocked the accused gunman from sending or receiving mail... More>>

ALSO:

Standing On List Only: Paula Bennett To Run National’s Election Campaign

The National Party is pleased to announce the appointment of Paula Bennett as our Campaign Chair for the 2020 General Election, President Peter Goodfellow says. More>>

Waiver For State Care Inquiry: Historic Abuse Survivors 'Can Speak Freely'

Abuse in state care survivors can take part in the forthcoming Royal Commission proceedings without being bound by any confidentiality obligations to Crown agencies under their historic claim settlements, Minister of State Services Chris Hipkins said. More>>

ALSO:

Trail Trial: Sexual Violence Court Reduces Lead-Up Times And Trauma

An evaluation of New Zealand’s first sexual violence court has confirmed that the approach taken in the judge-led pilot considerably reduces the time that cases take to reach trial. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 