Nominations closed, candidates for local elections announced

16 AUGUST 2019



Nominations for this year’s local elections closed at 12 noon today (Friday 16 August) and the confirmed list of candidates is now available on Hutt City Council’s website.

For the first time since Hutt City Council was formed in 1989, the city will have a mixed representation model this election. This means that residents will elect a Mayor, a ward Councillor for their area and six “at large” Councillors.

Residents in Petone, Wainuiomata and Eastbourne will vote to elect members to their local Community Board.

Elections will also be held for Hutt Valley District Health Board, Hutt Mana Charitable Trust and the Greater Wellington Regional Council.

The voting period begins on 20 September and closes at midday on 12 October.

*No election is required for Councillor - Central Ward and Petone Community Board as the number of candidates equals the number of vacancies.



List of Candidates

The number in brackets shows how many people will be elected.

Mayor (1)

Family name First name(s) Affiliation

Anderson James

Barry Campbell Labour

MacKay George Independent

Smith David L.F. Independent

Wallace Ray Independent



Councillor - City wide (6)

Family name First name(s) Affiliation

Anderson James

Barry Campbell Labour

Briggs Josh Independent

Dyer Brady Independent

Edwards Simon Independent

Gray Michael

Hislop Deborah Independent

Kells Tesh Independent

Lulich Michael Independent

MacKay George Independent

Norton Chris Green

Parbhu Ashok Neil Independent

Peauafi Joshua Independent

Rasheed Shazly Independent

Shaw Naomi Independent

Sprey Phil Independent

Thomas-Savelio Kamiria Mid Independent

Tupou Gabriel Independent

Yung Karen (Kaz) Independent



Councillor - Central Ward (1)*

Family name First name(s) Affiliation

Bassett David Independent



Councillor - Eastern Ward (1)

Family name First name(s) Affiliation

Barratt Glenda Independent

Mitchell Andy Independent



Councillor - Harbour Ward (1)

Family name First name(s) Affiliation

Lewis Tui Independent

Monrad Simon

Murphy Gavin The Man for the Future



Councillor - Northern Ward (1)

Family name First name(s) Affiliation

Diver Casey Independent

Englebretsen Julie Bring Back Julie

Sutton Leigh Independent



Councillor - Wainuiomata Ward (1)

Family name First name(s) Affiliation

Brown Keri Labour

Randall Anania Independent



Councillor - Western Ward (1)

Family name First name(s) Affiliation

Cousins Margaret Independent

Milne Chris The Man with a Plan

Parkin Chris Independent



Eastbourne Community Board (5)

Family name First name(s) Affiliation

Gibbons Murray

Horrocks Virginia Independent

Moss Belinda Independent

Spedding Bruce Independent

Sprey Phil Independent

Vickers Frank Independent



Petone Community Board (6)*

Family name First name(s) Affiliation

Dyer Brady Independent

Fisher Mike Independent

Hanna Pam Independent

Henderson Mike Independent

Roberts Matt Independent

Yung Karen (Kaz) Independent



Wainuiomata Community Board (6)

Family name First name(s) Affiliation

Abel Elle Independent

Gilmour Regan

Knox Paul Independent

McKinley Dawn Independent

Sa'u Anaterea

Stallworth Terry

Sue Gary

Tuala-Le'afa Sisi Independent

Tupou Gabriel Independent

Winterburn Jodie Independent



Hutt Valley District Health Board (7)

Family name First name(s) Affiliation

Briggs Josh Independent

Brown Keri Labour

Davies Cheryl

Guppy Wayne

Laban Ken

Lamason Prue Independent

Ogden David Healthy Hutt

Shaw Naomi Independent

Stein Richard

Taylor Steve Independent

Terris John Independent

