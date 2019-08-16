Nominations closed, candidates for local elections announced
16 AUGUST 2019
Nominations for this year’s local elections closed at 12 noon today (Friday 16 August) and the confirmed list of candidates is now available on Hutt City Council’s website.
For the first time since Hutt City Council was formed in 1989, the city will have a mixed representation model this election. This means that residents will elect a Mayor, a ward Councillor for their area and six “at large” Councillors.
Residents in Petone, Wainuiomata and Eastbourne will vote to elect members to their local Community Board.
Elections will also be held for Hutt Valley District Health Board, Hutt Mana Charitable Trust and the Greater Wellington Regional Council.
The voting period begins on 20 September and
closes at midday on 12 October.
*No election is required for Councillor - Central Ward and Petone Community Board as the number of candidates equals the number of vacancies.
List of Candidates
The
number in brackets shows how many people will be elected.
Mayor (1)
Family name First name(s) Affiliation
Anderson James
Barry Campbell Labour
MacKay George Independent
Smith David L.F. Independent
Wallace Ray Independent
Councillor - City wide (6)
Family name First name(s) Affiliation
Anderson James
Barry Campbell Labour
Briggs Josh Independent
Dyer Brady Independent
Edwards Simon Independent
Gray Michael
Hislop Deborah Independent
Kells Tesh Independent
Lulich Michael Independent
MacKay George Independent
Norton Chris Green
Parbhu Ashok Neil Independent
Peauafi Joshua Independent
Rasheed Shazly Independent
Shaw Naomi Independent
Sprey Phil Independent
Thomas-Savelio Kamiria Mid Independent
Tupou Gabriel Independent
Yung Karen (Kaz) Independent
Councillor - Central Ward (1)*
Family name First name(s) Affiliation
Bassett David Independent
Councillor - Eastern Ward (1)
Family name First name(s) Affiliation
Barratt Glenda Independent
Mitchell Andy Independent
Councillor - Harbour Ward (1)
Family name First name(s) Affiliation
Lewis Tui Independent
Monrad Simon
Murphy Gavin The Man for the Future
Councillor - Northern Ward (1)
Family name First name(s) Affiliation
Diver Casey Independent
Englebretsen Julie Bring Back Julie
Sutton Leigh Independent
Councillor - Wainuiomata Ward (1)
Family name First name(s) Affiliation
Brown Keri Labour
Randall Anania Independent
Councillor - Western Ward (1)
Family name First name(s) Affiliation
Cousins Margaret Independent
Milne Chris The Man with a Plan
Parkin Chris Independent
Eastbourne Community Board (5)
Family name First name(s) Affiliation
Gibbons Murray
Horrocks Virginia Independent
Moss Belinda Independent
Spedding Bruce Independent
Sprey Phil Independent
Vickers Frank Independent
Petone Community Board (6)*
Family name First name(s) Affiliation
Dyer Brady Independent
Fisher Mike Independent
Hanna Pam Independent
Henderson Mike Independent
Roberts Matt Independent
Yung Karen (Kaz) Independent
Wainuiomata Community Board (6)
Family name First name(s) Affiliation
Abel Elle Independent
Gilmour Regan
Knox Paul Independent
McKinley Dawn Independent
Sa'u Anaterea
Stallworth Terry
Sue Gary
Tuala-Le'afa Sisi Independent
Tupou Gabriel Independent
Winterburn Jodie Independent
Hutt Valley District Health Board (7)
Family name First name(s) Affiliation
Briggs Josh Independent
Brown Keri Labour
Davies Cheryl
Guppy Wayne
Laban Ken
Lamason Prue Independent
Ogden David Healthy Hutt
Shaw Naomi Independent
Stein Richard
Taylor Steve Independent
Terris John Independent
...
ends