Statement on Police presence in Pakuranga

Please attribute to Inspector Wendy Spiller, Counties Manukau Police:

Just before 2pm this afternoon, Police with assistance from AOS arrested a 40-year-old man in Cortina Place in Pakuranga.

The man had a warrant for his arrest and AOS were called in as a precautionary measure.

The arrest took place outside of a mosque but we just want to assure our community that the arrest was in no way related to the Mosque.

We understand that this incident may have caused alarm but this matter has been resolved and is in no way connected to the Mosque.

The man arrested is expected to appear in the Waitākere District Court tomorrow.

