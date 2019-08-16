Statement on Police presence in Pakuranga
Friday, 16 August 2019, 2:57 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Please attribute to Inspector Wendy Spiller, Counties
Manukau Police:
Just before 2pm this afternoon, Police
with assistance from AOS arrested a 40-year-old man in
Cortina Place in Pakuranga.
The man had a warrant for his
arrest and AOS were called in as a precautionary
measure.
The arrest took place outside of a mosque but we
just want to assure our community that the arrest was in no
way related to the Mosque.
We understand that this
incident may have caused alarm but this matter has been
resolved and is in no way connected to the Mosque.
The man
arrested is expected to appear in the Waitākere District
Court
tomorrow.
ENDS
