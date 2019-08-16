Correction - fatal crash, Waitotara

In an earlier release Police stated 34-year-old Phillip Oscar Waghorn, of Fairfield, Hamilton, died in a crash on State Highway 3, Waitotara, on Tuesday.

This was not correct.

Mr Waghorn died in a crash on Wednesday 14 June on State Highway 1 near Hunterville.

We sincerely apologise for the confusion.

