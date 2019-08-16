Further statement on Police presence in Pakuranga
Friday, 16 August 2019, 3:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are issuing a further statement in relation to the
arrest of a 40-year-old male in Pakuranga today.
A media
outlet has reported - without any confirmation - that shots
had been fired in the area.
Police want to clarify that at
no point were shots fired during this arrest.
Any other
reporting of the sort is scaremongering and adds unnecessary
alarm to members of our
community.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop. 20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
There Is A Field: Reimagining Biodiversity In Aotearoa
We are in a moment of existential peril, with interconnected climate and biodiversity crises converging on a global scale to drive most life on Earth to the brink of extinction. However, our current worldview and political paradigm renders us incapable of responding adequately due to its disconnected and divisive default settings.
These massive challenges can, however, be reframed as a once in a lifetime opportunity to fundamentally change how humanity relates to nature and to each other. Read on The Dig>>
The Dig: Scoop’s Engaged Journalism Platform Launches
The Scoop Ecosystem has grown bigger with the launch of The Dig - a new public interest, in-depth, Engaged Journalism platform. More>>