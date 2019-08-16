Further statement on Police presence in Pakuranga

Police are issuing a further statement in relation to the arrest of a 40-year-old male in Pakuranga today.

A media outlet has reported - without any confirmation - that shots had been fired in the area.

Police want to clarify that at no point were shots fired during this arrest.

Any other reporting of the sort is scaremongering and adds unnecessary alarm to members of our community.

