Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Waikato Police launch homicide investigation

Friday, 16 August 2019, 3:14 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Waikato Police launch homicide investigation following serious Raglan incident


Waikato Police have launched a homicide investigation this morning following the discovery of a man’s body at around 8am inside a van in Gordonton.

Police have been working hard to establish the circumstances surrounding the man’s death, which is linked to a serious incident early this morning in Raglan.

At 3.20am, Police were notified of an incident earlier in the morning on Whaanga Road, Raglan where a male offender has approached a van that was parked in the Te Toto Gorge track carpark.

Two occupants, a man and a woman, were inside the campervan at the time and the male offender has fired a number of shots into the vehicle, injuring the man.

The female victim has managed to escape from the van and flee the scene.

The offender has stolen the vehicle, a 2017 white Toyota Hiace ZL (registration KWF362) and driven off with the injured man inside.

The woman, who fortunately was not injured in the incident, reached a nearby address and notified Police.

Police have made immediate enquiries regarding the whereabouts of the offender and the stolen vehicle.

At approximately 8am, the vehicle was located on Puke Road near the intersection of Gordonton Road, Gordonton.

Sadly the body of the male victim was located inside the vehicle.

The man is believed to be an Australian national and Police are working with Australian authorities to ensure his next of kin are notified.

Police are not able to confirm his identity until formal identification procedures have been carried out.

Police are assisting the woman, who is understandably very shocked and distressed, and ensuring she is provided with support and welfare.

Scene examinations are continuing in both Raglan and Gordonton this afternoon.

Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley says the offender is currently outstanding and Police are working hard to identify and locate the man responsible.

“This is an absolutely tragic incident.

From our enquiries to this point, we believe the victims were not known to the offender and this appears to be a random attack.

“It is obviously concerning that we have an armed offender outstanding and I want to assure our Waikato community that our absolutely priority is locating him as soon as possible and holding him to account.

“We are appealing to the public for any sightings of a white 2017 Toyota Hiace ZL van (registration KWF362) travelling between Raglan and Gordonton before 8am this morning.

“We urge anyone with sightings of this vehicle or anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the Raglan or Gordonton areas during this period to contact Waikato Police on (07) 858 6200 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“In light of the current circumstances, a general arming order for police staff is in place this afternoon for the entire Waikato District and will be reassessed later today.

“This is a precautionary measure to keep our community safe.

We ask that the public stays alert and reports any suspicious activity to Police immediately,” says Detective Inspector Pitkethley.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop. 20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


There Is A Field: Reimagining Biodiversity In Aotearoa

We are in a moment of existential peril, with interconnected climate and biodiversity crises converging on a global scale to drive most life on Earth to the brink of extinction. However, our current worldview and political paradigm renders us incapable of responding adequately due to its disconnected and divisive default settings.

These massive challenges can, however, be reframed as a once in a lifetime opportunity to fundamentally change how humanity relates to nature and to each other. Read on The Dig>>

The Dig: Scoop’s Engaged Journalism Platform Launches
The Scoop Ecosystem has grown bigger with the launch of The Dig - a new public interest, in-depth, Engaged Journalism platform. More>>

 

Unscoped Or Missed Damage: Resolution For Canterbury Owners Of On-Sold Homes

People with over-cap on-sold* properties in Canterbury can now apply for a Government payment so they can get on and repair their homes. More>>

ALSO:

Hamilton-Auckland: First Urban Growth Partnership Signed

New Zealand’s first urban growth partnership between the Government, local councils and mana whenua was signed at a meeting of mayors, chairs and ministers in Hampton Downs today. More>>

ALSO:

Vote On Action Next Week: Secondary Principals Walk From Negotiations

“Unfortunately we consider there is no further value in continuing negotiations at this point. The government has not been able to table an offer that will be acceptable to our members.” More>>

Patrol Car Stolen, Glocks Taken: Manhunt In Gore

The driver rammed the patrol car before fleeing on foot with Police chasing, also on foot. The man has then circled back around, stolen the patrol vehicle, which had the keys left in it, and rammed another Police car... Two Police-issued Glock pistols were stolen. More>>

ALSO:

"Shocking And Dangerous": Accused Mosque Shooter's Prison Letter Posted Online

The man accused of the Christchurch mosque attacks has sent seven letters from prison and had two others withheld, Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis says. Corrections has now blocked the accused gunman from sending or receiving mail... More>>

ALSO:

Standing On List Only: Paula Bennett To Run National’s Election Campaign

The National Party is pleased to announce the appointment of Paula Bennett as our Campaign Chair for the 2020 General Election, President Peter Goodfellow says. More>>

Waiver For State Care Inquiry: Historic Abuse Survivors 'Can Speak Freely'

Abuse in state care survivors can take part in the forthcoming Royal Commission proceedings without being bound by any confidentiality obligations to Crown agencies under their historic claim settlements, Minister of State Services Chris Hipkins said. More>>

ALSO:

Trail Trial: Sexual Violence Court Reduces Lead-Up Times And Trauma

An evaluation of New Zealand’s first sexual violence court has confirmed that the approach taken in the judge-led pilot considerably reduces the time that cases take to reach trial. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 