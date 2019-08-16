Nominations for local elections have closed

Friday 16 August 2019





Local government candidate nominations closed at 12 noon today with 29 total nominations being received for Horizons Regional Council.

Electoral Officer Craig Grant says the 29 nominations were received for Horizons’ 12 seats. The two seats for the Whanganui constituency, currently held by Crs Nicola Patrick and David Cotton, are the only two not being contested and are declared elected unopposed,” says Mr Grant.

“We’re pleased with the number of candidates across the board and are looking forward to seeing the voting outcomes.

“We received three nominees for Ruapehu with one seat to fill, six for Manawatū-Rangitikei with two seats to fill, seven for Palmerston North with four seats to fill, three for Tararua with one seat to fill, and eight for Horowhenua with two seats to fill.

“This year’s candidates are from a variety of backgrounds, which is great in providing our communities with the choice of diversity across the council,” says Mr Grant.

“Candidate statements will be available next week at www.horizons.govt.nz. We encourage our communities to read these to help inform who they vote for to represent them in decision making.”

“Voting papers will be posted out to all those enrolled between 20 and 25 September. Completed papers must be received by Election Day 12 noon on 12 October to count, so we’re encouraging the public to vote ahead of time to allow enough time to post it back.

“Your voice matters, so make it heard. This is your chance to say who you want to represent you on Regional Council,” expresses Mr Grant.

The nominations are as follows;



Ruapehu Whanganui Manawatū-Rangitikei Palmerston North Tararua Horowhenua Richard Steele David Cotton Teresa Schulz Chris Teo-Sherrell Allan Benbow Phil Taueki Weston Mervyn Kirton Nicola Patrick Bruce Gordon Jack Dowds Andrew Day Sam Ferguson Moana Ellis Gordon McKellar Rachel Keedwell Lorraine Stephenson Michael Kay Leslie Pillow Fiona Gordon Geoff Kane Soraya Peke-Mason Wiremu Te Awe Awe Owen Greig John Turkington Jono Naylor Lindsay Burnell Darryl Cleland Karen Adams Emma Clarke

