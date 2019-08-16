Whanganui homicide investigation continues

Police conducting the homicide investigation into the death of 30-year-old Jasmine Wilson have arrested a man today for perverting the course of justice.

The 48-year-old man is due to appear in Whanganui District Court tomorrow.

Police continue to appeal for anyone with information about Jasmine’s death to come forward.

Even if you think the information you have isn’t significant, we still want to hear from you.

Anyone who can help is urged to call Police on 105, or give information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

