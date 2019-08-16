Whanganui homicide investigation continues
Friday, 16 August 2019, 4:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police conducting the homicide investigation into the
death of 30-year-old Jasmine Wilson have arrested a man
today for perverting the course of justice.
The
48-year-old man is due to appear in Whanganui District Court
tomorrow.
Police continue to appeal for anyone with
information about Jasmine’s death to come forward.
Even
if you think the information you have isn’t significant,
we still want to hear from you.
Anyone who can help is
urged to call Police on 105, or give information anonymously
by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555
111.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop. 20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
There Is A Field: Reimagining Biodiversity In Aotearoa
We are in a moment of existential peril, with interconnected climate and biodiversity crises converging on a global scale to drive most life on Earth to the brink of extinction. However, our current worldview and political paradigm renders us incapable of responding adequately due to its disconnected and divisive default settings.
These massive challenges can, however, be reframed as a once in a lifetime opportunity to fundamentally change how humanity relates to nature and to each other. Read on The Dig>>
The Dig: Scoop’s Engaged Journalism Platform Launches
The Scoop Ecosystem has grown bigger with the launch of The Dig - a new public interest, in-depth, Engaged Journalism platform. More>>