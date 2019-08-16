RNZAF Orion finds fire-damaged chinese fishing vessel
Friday, 16 August 2019, 4:38 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Defence Force
A Royal New Zealand Air Force P-3K2 Orion on a fisheries
patrol about 400 nautical miles west of Tuvalu has located a
Chinese fishing vessel damaged by fire.
The Orion
dropped communications equipment, fresh water and lighting
to the crew of the Jin Xiang 6 because the vessel had no
ability to communicate. Communication has now been
established with the vessel.
It is reported there
are 14 people on the vessel and the fire is under control.
The Orion has communicated to the distressed
vessel’s sister ship Jin Xiang 7 to organise a rendezvous.
The Orion has returned to Nauru, having reached its
maximum flying endurance. An RNZAF Hercules C-130 aircraft
is on standby to support.
Rescue Coordination Centre
New Zealand (RCCNZ) was notified about the fire and is
gathering information to see what assistance can be provided
to Fiji, which will be coordinating any response.
