RNZAF Orion finds fire-damaged chinese fishing vessel

A Royal New Zealand Air Force P-3K2 Orion on a fisheries patrol about 400 nautical miles west of Tuvalu has located a Chinese fishing vessel damaged by fire.

The Orion dropped communications equipment, fresh water and lighting to the crew of the Jin Xiang 6 because the vessel had no ability to communicate. Communication has now been established with the vessel.

It is reported there are 14 people on the vessel and the fire is under control.

The Orion has communicated to the distressed vessel’s sister ship Jin Xiang 7 to organise a rendezvous.

The Orion has returned to Nauru, having reached its maximum flying endurance. An RNZAF Hercules C-130 aircraft is on standby to support.

Rescue Coordination Centre New Zealand (RCCNZ) was notified about the fire and is gathering information to see what assistance can be provided to Fiji, which will be coordinating any response.

