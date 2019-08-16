Have you seen Ranapera Taumata?

Hawke’s Bay Police need to speak with 26-year-old Ranapera Taumata in relation to a serious assault which occurred in Hastings on Thursday, 15 August 2019.

Taumata has a warrant to arrest, and Police have concerns for his wellbeing.

Taumata is thought to be in the Napier and Hastings area and Police request any information on his whereabouts.

Police also appeal to Taumata to present himself at his nearest station.

If you can assist please call Detective Sergeant Greg Simmons, Hawkes Bay CIB on 06 211 3525.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

