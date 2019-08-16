Have you seen Ranapera Taumata?
Friday, 16 August 2019, 6:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Have you seen Ranapera Taumata?"
Hawke’s Bay Police
need to speak with 26-year-old Ranapera Taumata in relation
to a serious assault which occurred in Hastings on Thursday,
15 August 2019.
Taumata has a warrant to arrest, and
Police have concerns for his wellbeing.
Taumata is thought
to be in the Napier and Hastings area and Police request any
information on his whereabouts.
Police also appeal to
Taumata to present himself at his nearest station.
If you
can assist please call Detective Sergeant Greg Simmons,
Hawkes Bay CIB on 06 211 3525.
Alternatively call
Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
ENDS
